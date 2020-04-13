Cfra Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $114.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cfra from $142.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

PPG Industries stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.32. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $12,875,000. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Janus Capital Management increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,736,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,924,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

