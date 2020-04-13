Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CHNG has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.32.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

