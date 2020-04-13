Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHNG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. Analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

