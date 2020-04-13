ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECOM. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.22 million, a P/E ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $12.47.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 40,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 458,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,205.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 289.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

