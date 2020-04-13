Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $560.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $575.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $635.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.27.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $465.94. 61,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.39. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,991,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,830,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 33.6% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.