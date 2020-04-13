ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0011

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $729,012.65 and approximately $170,362.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, EXX, ZB.COM and Huobi. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032948 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00055949 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,687.97 or 0.99353028 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00068352 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BigONE, Huobi, ZB.COM, LBank, Coinnest, HitBTC, OKEx and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

