Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,861,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $908.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

