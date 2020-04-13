Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.45% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $391.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

