Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stock Position Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.04. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.82%. This is an increase from Chico’s FAS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is -1,800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

