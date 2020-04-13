CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,410 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In related news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda purchased 40,900 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $408,182.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin purchased 75,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $748,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

