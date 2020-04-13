Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG):

4/9/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $1,000.00 to $969.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $725.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company’s shares have declined sharply over the past three months due to the coronavirus concern. The coronavirus crisis might hurt the company’s performance in the coming quarters. Moreover, high costs and intense competition remain concerns. Of late, estimates for current quarter and year have also witnessed downward revisions. However, focus on increasing food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building and strategic initiatives are likely to drive the top line. In an effort to attract more customers, the company launched its loyalty program — Chipotle Rewards — nationwide. For 2020, management expects comps to grow in mid-single digit. It expects to open 150-165 restaurants in 2020.”

4/1/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $727.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $841.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $960.00 to $790.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $875.00 to $602.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $900.00 to $720.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/4/2020 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $868.00.

CMG stock opened at $771.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $697.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $795.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

