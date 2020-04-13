Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $860.00 at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wedbush from $980.00 to $860.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $727.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $826.85.

NYSE CMG traded down $36.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $734.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $697.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $795.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $940,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

