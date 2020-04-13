Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHP.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.75 to C$14.35 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.45.

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.42. 762,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -7.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.92. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.58 and a 12 month high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

