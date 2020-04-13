Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.35 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$15.75. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.45.

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.41 on Monday, hitting C$13.42. 762,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.92. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$10.58 and a one year high of C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

