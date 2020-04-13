CIBC Increases Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$2.50

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

TSE:CLIQ traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$2.37. 33,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,386. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.18. Alcanna has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$6.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.96.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

