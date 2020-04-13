CIBC Lowers Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$12.50

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock’s current price.

AD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.43.

Shares of AD traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.27. 316,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,417. The company has a market cap of $298.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.31. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$23.34.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

