CIBC Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$134.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTC.A. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$159.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.25.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of TSE:CTC.A traded down C$2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$90.60. 247,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$136.02. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$67.15 and a one year high of C$157.36. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93.

In other news, Director Claude R. L’heureux bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$270,000. Also, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.