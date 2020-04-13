CIBC Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$19.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.09% from the stock’s previous close.

ATZ has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$27.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$14.17. 172,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,389. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$9.20 and a 1 year high of C$26.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$267.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

