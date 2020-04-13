Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CI. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

CI traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.76. 223,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

