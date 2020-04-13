Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $249.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $181.83 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.23 and a 200-day moving average of $187.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,014,000 after buying an additional 737,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.