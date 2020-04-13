Cimarex Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,778 call options on the company. This is an increase of 510% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,111 call options.

XEC traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 950,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,685. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $72.46.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.