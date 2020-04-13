Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.22. 14,677,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

