CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CIT. Citigroup reduced their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CIT Group from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,742,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in CIT Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIT traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 93,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,908. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

