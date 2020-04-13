Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,631 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,634,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 228,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,421,000 after purchasing an additional 61,066 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,431,000 after purchasing an additional 812,975 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $671,482,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

