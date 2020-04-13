Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.24. 502,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,479,354. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

