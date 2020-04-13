Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $184.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.