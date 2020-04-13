CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Position Increased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.46.

NASDAQ CME traded down $7.44 on Monday, hitting $182.72. 652,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

