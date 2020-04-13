CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CCNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 5,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,942.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CNB Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNB Financial by 13,803.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CNB Financial by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $263.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.25.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.