CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.58.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $63,578,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $19,578,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $17,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,634,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

