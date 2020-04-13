CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at $865,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,780.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 3,683.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

