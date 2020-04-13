Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.90 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.14 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,217 shares of company stock worth $156,840 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

