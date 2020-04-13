Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $85.35 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 347.37%.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

