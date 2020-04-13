Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,235 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

