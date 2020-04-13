Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,205 shares of company stock worth $5,072,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

