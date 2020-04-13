Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

CNS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Cohen & Steers from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

CNS stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,775,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

