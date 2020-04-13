Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.32. Coherus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 282.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,762. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,477 shares of company stock valued at $391,853 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,178,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,215,000 after buying an additional 1,623,851 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,381,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,897,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,486,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,774,000 after purchasing an additional 702,638 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $11,821,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,473,000 after purchasing an additional 425,484 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

