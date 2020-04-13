CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,908.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $11,908.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02750622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00216060 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 290,544,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,945,306 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

