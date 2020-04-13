CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0007

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $245,111.92 and $549.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000298 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000107 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

