Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

NYSE CL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.