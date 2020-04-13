Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $649.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.