Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.86. 20,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,304. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

