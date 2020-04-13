Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

IEF traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.68. The company had a trading volume of 85,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,219. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.52.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

