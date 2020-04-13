Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,389 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 69,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,517. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

