Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,200 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 4.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,276,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,648,616. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

