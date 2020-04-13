Columbia Banking System’s (COLB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.10 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.