Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,140,195,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. 14,307,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,932,496. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

