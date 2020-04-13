Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.08.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $411,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Comerica by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Comerica by 45.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 30,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 327,894 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.