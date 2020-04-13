Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Cut to $14.50

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.05% from the stock’s current price.

CROMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CROMF stock remained flat at $$8.68 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery- and drug store-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

