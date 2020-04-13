Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CROMF stock remained flat at $$8.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery- and drug store-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.