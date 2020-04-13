Commercial Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical volume of 651 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 118,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,068. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

